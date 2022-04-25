Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,401,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,056 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.78% of Charter Communications worth $913,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 35.7% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Charter Communications news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey bought 2,750 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $591.96 per share, with a total value of $1,627,890.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $805.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $770.00 to $690.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $745.72.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR traded down $8.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $502.52. 4,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,543,378. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $505.15 and a 1-year high of $825.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $566.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $620.82. The firm has a market cap of $86.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.94.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by $2.02. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.50 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

