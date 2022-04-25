Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $504.51

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $504.51 and last traded at $504.80, with a volume of 2688 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $511.37.
Several research analysts have commented on CHTR shares. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $712.00 to $621.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $847.00 to $792.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $615.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $745.72.
The stock has a market capitalization of $86.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $566.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $620.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.
In other news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey bought 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $591.96 per share, with a total value of $1,627,890.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 21.6% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 144,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,850,000 after purchasing an additional 25,696 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 2.4% in the first quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 460,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,361,000 after purchasing an additional 10,665 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 82.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR)
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.
