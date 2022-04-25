Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $504.51

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $504.51 and last traded at $504.80, with a volume of 2688 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $511.37.

Several research analysts have commented on CHTR shares. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $712.00 to $621.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $847.00 to $792.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $615.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $745.72.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $86.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $566.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $620.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. The firm had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey bought 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $591.96 per share, with a total value of $1,627,890.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 21.6% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 144,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,850,000 after purchasing an additional 25,696 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 2.4% in the first quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 460,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,361,000 after purchasing an additional 10,665 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 82.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.