Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) CEO Sells $154,571.87 in Stock

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 86,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total transaction of $154,571.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,873,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,143,190.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:CKPT opened at $1.35 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.58. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $4.64. The firm has a market cap of $122.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.63.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.25). Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 21,145.52% and a negative return on equity of 120.09%. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

CKPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $835,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $156,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. 12.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Checkpoint Therapeutics

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, a fully-human monoclonal antibody of IgG1 subtype that directly binds to programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1) and blocks the PD-L1 interaction with the programmed death receptor-1 and B7.1 receptors; and CK-302, a human agonistic antibody that is designed to bind to and trigger signaling in GITR expressing cells.

