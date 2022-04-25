Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Receives $47.43 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.43.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CQP shares. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

CQP stock traded down $2.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.06. 4,373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,456. Cheniere Energy Partners has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $61.91. The company has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.92.

Cheniere Energy Partners ( NYSEAMERICAN:CQP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 270.04%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.65%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CQP. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,342,380 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $141,183,000 after buying an additional 325,695 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 21.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,502,658 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,552,000 after buying an additional 261,203 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 36.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 870,034 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,384,000 after purchasing an additional 230,652 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,308,781 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $224,243,000 after purchasing an additional 178,340 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,359,682 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,433,000 after purchasing an additional 173,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The company's regasification facilities include five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

