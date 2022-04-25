Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by RKL Wealth Management LLC

RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 133,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 10,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $481,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $1,779,000. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 60,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 125,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.59, for a total transaction of $17,240,027.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $12,312,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 450,933 shares of company stock worth $61,715,578. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock traded down $3.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $157.78. The stock had a trading volume of 718,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,048,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $174.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.14.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.78%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CVX shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $148.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $166.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.59.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

