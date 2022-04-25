Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB decreased its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 356,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 63,990 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned about 0.08% of Chubb worth $68,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CB. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 78,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,540,000 after buying an additional 37,838 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 7,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 5,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 22,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $4,823,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 17,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total transaction of $3,481,628.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,666 shares of company stock worth $8,709,616. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.73.

Shares of NYSE:CB traded down $5.43 on Friday, hitting $206.10. 1,579,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,317,356. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $208.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.14. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $155.78 and a one year high of $218.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.76.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 16.61%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

