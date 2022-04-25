CIBC Boosts Fortis (TSE:FTS) Price Target to C$63.00

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$58.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. CSFB increased their price objective on Fortis from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Veritas Investment Research lowered Fortis to a sell rating and set a C$57.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating and set a C$60.00 price target (up from C$57.00) on shares of Fortis in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Fortis from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortis currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$61.35.

FTS stock opened at C$64.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$30.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$60.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$58.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.11. Fortis has a 1-year low of C$54.32 and a 1-year high of C$65.13.

Fortis ( TSE:FTS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.36 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortis will post 2.9899998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Fortis’s payout ratio is 78.54%.

In other Fortis news, Director Gary Joseph Smith sold 16,720 shares of Fortis stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.03, for a total value of C$1,037,175.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$822,110.10. Also, Senior Officer Nora Duke sold 20,000 shares of Fortis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.85, for a total value of C$1,217,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,814,408.95. Insiders have sold 78,781 shares of company stock valued at $4,800,615 in the last quarter.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

