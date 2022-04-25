CIBC Increases Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target to C$46.00

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering decreased their price objective on shares of Boralex to C$37.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Boralex from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. CSFB upped their target price on shares of Boralex from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Boralex from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt dropped their price target on shares of Boralex from C$41.00 to C$37.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boralex currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$45.31.

Shares of BLX opened at C$39.10 on Thursday. Boralex has a 1-year low of C$30.04 and a 1-year high of C$43.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 325.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$38.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$36.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.38.

Boralex ( TSE:BLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$192.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$197.95 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Boralex will post 0.8399999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 412.50%.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

