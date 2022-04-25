CIBC Raises Emera (TSE:EMA) Price Target to C$66.00

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on EMA. Raymond James set a C$61.00 price objective on shares of Emera and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Emera from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Emera from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Emera from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Emera to C$66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emera currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$64.00.

EMA stock opened at C$63.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.19, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.64. Emera has a one year low of C$55.42 and a one year high of C$65.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$61.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$60.31.

Emera ( TSE:EMA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.43 billion. Research analysts forecast that Emera will post 3.2399998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

