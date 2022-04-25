Cidel Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 57,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LYG. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 493.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,779,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,139,000 after buying an additional 11,458,529 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 8,846,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018,830 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,253,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,121,000 after buying an additional 1,692,207 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,649,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,155,000 after buying an additional 1,570,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,447,000. 1.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LYG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 56 ($0.73) to GBX 60 ($0.78) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays cut Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

Shares of LYG traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.28. 1,133,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,492,101. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $40.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.37.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 26.61%. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.0696 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

