CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.60

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (CVE:DOC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.61, with a volume of 272148 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.65.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of CloudMD Software & Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.86. The company has a market cap of C$181.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.72.

CloudMD Software & Services Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides SaaS based health technology solutions to medical clinics in North America. It offers CloudMD telemedicine application, a telemedicine platform that connects patients to licensed physician through videoconferencing technology; operates a network of inter-connected medical clinics; and Re:Function, an integrated network of 8 rehabilitation clinics that offers various rehabilitation services.

