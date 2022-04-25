Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.04

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.04 and last traded at $4.05, with a volume of 260447 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.39.

A number of analysts have commented on CDE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $8.00 to $5.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.54.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.00 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.67 and its 200 day moving average is $5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.09). Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $207.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michael Routledge purchased 11,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.26 per share, for a total transaction of $50,097.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas S. Whelan purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 27,760 shares of company stock worth $119,108 over the last 90 days. 1.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 668,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 162,639 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 233.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,544,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,248 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 1,243.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 144,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 133,647 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 1.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,041,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,425,000 after acquiring an additional 18,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 1.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 184,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

