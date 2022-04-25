Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.25 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Coeur Mining, Inc. operates as a primary silver and gold producer with precious metals mines in the Americas. The company’s principal properties include the Palmarejo silver-gold mine in Mexico, the San Bartolome silver mine in Bolivia, the Rochester silver-gold mine in Nevada and the Kensington gold mine in Alaska. It also conducts ongoing exploration activities in Alaska, Argentina, Bolivia, Mexico, and Nevada. Coeur Mining, Inc., formerly known as Coeur d’Alene Mines Corporation, is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Coeur Mining from $8.00 to $5.75 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Coeur Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Coeur Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coeur Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Coeur Mining from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.54.

Shares of CDE stock opened at $4.39 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.67 and a 200 day moving average of $5.29. Coeur Mining has a 52 week low of $4.12 and a 52 week high of $11.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.91 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $207.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.73 million. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.75%. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coeur Mining news, COO Michael Routledge bought 11,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.26 per share, with a total value of $50,097.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas S. Whelan purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $42,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 27,760 shares of company stock valued at $119,108. 1.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDE. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,838,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 233.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,544,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,248 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,969,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,884,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 420.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,793,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

