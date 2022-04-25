Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $127.79

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $127.79 and last traded at $129.50, with a volume of 1071 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $137.32.

Several analysts recently weighed in on COIN shares. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $405.00 to $394.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $440.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $377.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.74.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion and a PE ratio of 9.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $1.38. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 46.23% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 325.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total transaction of $209,861.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvey Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,667 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.