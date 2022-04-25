Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Stock Holdings Lifted by OneAscent Wealth Management LLC

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,131 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,161 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 344.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,110 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Collegium Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLL traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.65. The stock had a trading volume of 270,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,912. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $25.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.16.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($1.59). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $27.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.75 million. On average, analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 10,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $228,179.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

