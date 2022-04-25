Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Trading Down 8.8%

Shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) traded down 8.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.73 and last traded at $8.78. 46,118 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,429,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.63.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. TheStreet upgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $11.10 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.29.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. ( NYSE:BVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The mining company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a positive return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 29.18%. The firm had revenue of $253.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.073 dividend. This is a boost from Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.73%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BVN. Compass Group LLC purchased a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP boosted its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 16,109 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. 53.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.