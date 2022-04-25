Compass Point Cuts Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) Price Target to $29.00

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Compass Point from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CPF. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Central Pacific Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Central Pacific Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of NYSE CPF opened at $25.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.98. Central Pacific Financial has a 12 month low of $23.12 and a 12 month high of $30.97. The firm has a market cap of $713.01 million, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.18.

Central Pacific Financial ( NYSE:CPF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.14. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 31.06% and a return on equity of 15.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Central Pacific Financial will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is currently 35.86%.

In other news, President Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 6,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $179,142.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPF. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 51.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the third quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

