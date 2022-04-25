Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) will announce $0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.47. Comstock Resources reported earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 104%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comstock Resources will report full year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $4.34. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $5.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Comstock Resources.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 13.06% and a positive return on equity of 34.73%. The company had revenue of $655.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CRK shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Comstock Resources from $7.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comstock Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of Comstock Resources stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.82. 239,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,913,297. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.50 and a 200-day moving average of $9.70. Comstock Resources has a 1 year low of $4.87 and a 1 year high of $18.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 1.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Comstock Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in Comstock Resources during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 28.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

