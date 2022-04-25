Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) and GTT Communications (OTCMKTS:GTTN) Head to Head Analysis

GTT Communications (OTCMKTS:GTTN – Get Rating) and Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.6% of GTT Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.9% of Consolidated Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.4% of GTT Communications shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Consolidated Communications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

GTT Communications has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Consolidated Communications has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for GTT Communications and Consolidated Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GTT Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A Consolidated Communications 0 2 0 0 2.00

Consolidated Communications has a consensus price target of $5.50, suggesting a potential downside of 9.98%. Given Consolidated Communications’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Consolidated Communications is more favorable than GTT Communications.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GTT Communications and Consolidated Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GTT Communications $1.73 billion 0.00 -$105.90 million N/A N/A Consolidated Communications $1.28 billion 0.54 -$107.08 million ($1.44) -4.24

GTT Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Consolidated Communications.

Profitability

This table compares GTT Communications and Consolidated Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GTT Communications N/A N/A N/A Consolidated Communications -8.35% 12.47% 1.32%

Summary

Consolidated Communications beats GTT Communications on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GTT Communications (Get Rating)

GTT Communications, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud networking services to multinational clients. It offers broad portfolio of global services including private networking; Internet; optical transport; Software Defined Wide Area Networking; managed services; voice and unified communications; video transport; and access services. The company was founded by H. Brian Thompson on January 3, 2005 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

About Consolidated Communications (Get Rating)

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; data center and disaster recovery solutions; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange, and wireless carriers comprising cellular backhaul and other fiber transport solutions. The company also provides voice services, such as local phone and long-distance services; and sells business equipment, as well as offers related hardware and maintenance support, video, and other miscellaneous services. In addition, it offers video services, which consist of high-definition television, digital video recorders (DVR), and/or a whole home DVR; and on-demand streaming TV services that provide endless entertainment options. Further, the company provides network access services that include interstate and intrastate switched access, network special access, and end user access; and telephone directory publishing, video advertising, billing and support, and other miscellaneous services. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Mattoon, Illinois.

