Constitution Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Constitution Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Constitution Capital LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRK stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $83.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,986,648. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.45. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $91.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.24% and a net margin of 26.02%. The firm had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.70%.

MRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.69.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

