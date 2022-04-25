Convex Finance Tops One Day Trading Volume of $11.16 Million (CVX)

Convex Finance (CVX) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 24th. One Convex Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $25.18 or 0.00064168 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Convex Finance has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and approximately $11.16 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Convex Finance has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00045452 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,870.88 or 0.07314916 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000162 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00043570 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Convex Finance

Convex Finance’s total supply is 88,885,654 coins and its circulating supply is 58,379,687 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Convex Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Convex Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Convex Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

