Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO – Get Rating) by 92.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,837 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $718,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 346.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 23,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 18,535 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 110.2% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 10,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 71,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,460,000 after purchasing an additional 17,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTWO stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.55. 74,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,291,942. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $75.80 and a 1 year high of $98.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.122 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%.

