Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in ASML during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in ASML during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in ASML by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in ASML during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

ASML traded down $19.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $587.85. 19,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,203,418. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $639.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $720.53. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $558.77 and a fifty-two week high of $895.93. The stock has a market cap of $240.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.16.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. ASML had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 54.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 18.25 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of ASML from $975.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of ASML from €945.00 ($1,016.13) to €960.00 ($1,032.26) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $875.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

