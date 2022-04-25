Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Makes New $961,000 Investment in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,573 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after buying an additional 36,888 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 176,378 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,876,000 after buying an additional 88,403 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its position in PPG Industries by 2.3% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 19,927 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.76.

NYSE:PPG traded down $4.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $128.10. 23,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,694,543. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.22. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.32 and a 1 year high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.25. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.33%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

