Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 490,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,719,000 after acquiring an additional 44,488 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,973,000. Finally, Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $233.36. The stock had a trading volume of 7,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,066. The business’s fifty day moving average is $249.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.69. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $231.35 and a twelve month high of $329.88.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.