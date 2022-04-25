Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Purchases 5,871 Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,871 shares during the quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IGT shares. StockNews.com raised International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on International Game Technology from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.20.

Shares of IGT traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.77. The company had a trading volume of 11,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,806,566. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.34 and its 200-day moving average is $27.16. International Game Technology PLC has a twelve month low of $15.84 and a twelve month high of $32.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.30). International Game Technology had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 34.33%.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

