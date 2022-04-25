Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 23,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in Bank of America by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,240,000. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 54,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC stock traded down $1.58 on Monday, hitting $35.98. 1,461,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,828,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $36.51 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The stock has a market cap of $290.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.90 and a 200 day moving average of $44.72.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

BAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird raised Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.47.

In other Bank of America news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

