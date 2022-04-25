Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,267 The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,267 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 262,620 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $86,207,000 after acquiring an additional 7,310 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Home Depot by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,417,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,122,117,000 after purchasing an additional 521,895 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 9,069 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $6,482,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. 69.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Edward Jones raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.08.

HD stock traded down $1.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $298.51. The company had a trading volume of 94,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,951,336. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $293.59 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $358.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.97%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

