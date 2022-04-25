Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,836 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,836 shares during the quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CB. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Chubb by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Chubb by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $94,449.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 22,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $4,823,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,666 shares of company stock valued at $8,709,616 over the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CB traded down $3.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $203.10. The stock had a trading volume of 8,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,327. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $155.78 and a one year high of $218.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.76.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. Chubb had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.61%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CB. Argus raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.73.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

