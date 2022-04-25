Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Takes $277,000 Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,790,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,879,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,363 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,322,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,300,752,000 after purchasing an additional 357,886 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,864,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,196,000 after purchasing an additional 953,521 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,982,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,820,000 after buying an additional 470,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,504,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,877,000 after buying an additional 36,811 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $302.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $265.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.39.

LLY stock traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $280.63. 30,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,868,686. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.61, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.44. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $178.58 and a 12-month high of $314.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 96.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Eli Lilly and news, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total value of $237,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marschall S. Runge bought 202 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $246.78 per share, with a total value of $49,849.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,088,551 shares of company stock worth $307,943,730. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

