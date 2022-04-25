Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 2,475 Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Citi Trends by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 8,381 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Citi Trends by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,142,000 after acquiring an additional 14,834 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Citi Trends by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Citi Trends in the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Citi Trends by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Citi Trends from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Citi Trends from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Citi Trends from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citi Trends in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

Shares of CTRN opened at $28.03 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.02 million, a P/E ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.08. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.52 and a 52-week high of $111.44.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $240.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.80 million. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 48.27% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jessica Berkowitz sold 1,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $57,989.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,999.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

