Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 2,357 Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTRN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Materion during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Materion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Materion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in Materion by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Materion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Materion alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MTRN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Materion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Materion from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, CJS Securities started coverage on Materion in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.33.

NYSE:MTRN opened at $83.52 on Monday. Materion Co. has a 1 year low of $66.82 and a 1 year high of $96.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.74 and a 200-day moving average of $84.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. Materion had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $397.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Materion Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.68%.

Materion Profile (Get Rating)

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.