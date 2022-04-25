Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 8,300 AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGO. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 4,883.3% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in AngioDynamics by 38.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,728 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in AngioDynamics by 296.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in AngioDynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in AngioDynamics by 25.4% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,626 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGO opened at $23.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.61. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.85.

AngioDynamics ( NASDAQ:ANGO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. AngioDynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ANGO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of AngioDynamics from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

In related news, Director Wesley Johnson sold 6,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $142,623.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,840,069. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

