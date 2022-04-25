Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Century Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quidel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Quidel in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Quidel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bbva USA lifted its stake in Quidel by 695.6% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Quidel by 41.0% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Quidel news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $173,224.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quidel stock opened at $105.92 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of -0.10. Quidel Co. has a 12 month low of $88.37 and a 12 month high of $180.06.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $7.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $2.40. The company had revenue of $636.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.00 million. Quidel had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 45.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Quidel Co. will post 15.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on QDEL shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Quidel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Quidel from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.50.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

