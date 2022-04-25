Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CR shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Crane from $137.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Crane in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crane during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Crane during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 49.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crane during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CR opened at $105.02 on Monday. Crane has a twelve month low of $84.68 and a twelve month high of $114.87. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. Crane had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $770.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crane will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crane Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The Aerospace & Electronics segment offers original equipment and aftermarket parts under the Hydro-Aire, ELDEC, Lear Romec, P.L.

