Crane (NYSE:CR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.000-$7.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.360. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of CR stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $104.94. 237,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,987. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.56. Crane has a 1-year low of $84.68 and a 1-year high of $114.87.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $770.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.61 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crane will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Crane from $137.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crane from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $121.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Crane by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,014,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $408,383,000 after purchasing an additional 45,612 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Crane by 11.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,658 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,281,000 after purchasing an additional 34,948 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Crane by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 268,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,279,000 after purchasing an additional 7,277 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Crane by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,355 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 6,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 43.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837 shares during the period. 69.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crane Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The Aerospace & Electronics segment offers original equipment and aftermarket parts under the Hydro-Aire, ELDEC, Lear Romec, P.L.

