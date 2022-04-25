Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CIM Commercial Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust which principally acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office investments located primarily in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area. CIM Commercial Trust Corporation is operated by CIM Group, a vertically integrated, owner and operator of real assets with multi-disciplinary which includes in-house research, acquisition, credit analysis, development, finance, leasing and property management capabilities and its affiliates. CIM Commercial Trust Corporation is based in Dallas, United States. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

CMCT stock opened at $7.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 0.53. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $12.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.69.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Creative Media & Community Trust Co. had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%. As a group, analysts predict that Creative Media & Community Trust Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This is a boost from Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s payout ratio is currently -29.31%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 223.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 0.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 431,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 88.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 6,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

