Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $10.78

Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.78 and last traded at $11.57, with a volume of 790731 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.18.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRDO. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Credo Technology Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.88.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.22.

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

About Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

