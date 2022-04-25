Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.40.

CEQP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th.

CEQP traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.17. 15,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 3.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.82. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 1-year low of $23.57 and a 1-year high of $33.94.

Crestwood Equity Partners ( NYSE:CEQP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.46. Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a positive return on equity of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Crestwood Equity Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -119.05%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CEQP. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 49.8% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,577,836 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,159,000 after buying an additional 856,500 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 117.5% in the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 563,757 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,868,000 after buying an additional 304,571 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 24.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,429,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,862,000 after buying an additional 279,909 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 155.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 442,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,043,000 after buying an additional 269,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,518,269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $207,429,000 after buying an additional 255,497 shares in the last quarter. 47.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

