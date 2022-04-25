Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 12,271 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 353,609 shares.The stock last traded at $12.75 and had previously closed at $13.50.
Several research firms recently weighed in on CRCT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Cricut from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cricut from $20.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Cricut from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cricut presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion and a PE ratio of 19.92.
In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 42,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.88 per share, for a total transaction of $587,096.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 14,174,319 shares in the company, valued at $196,739,547.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,545,634 shares of company stock valued at $22,480,575.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cricut by 9,201.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,960,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,392 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cricut by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 545,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,052,000 after purchasing an additional 226,371 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cricut during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,625,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cricut by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 324,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,177,000 after purchasing an additional 128,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in Cricut during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,534,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.84% of the company’s stock.
About Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT)
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.
