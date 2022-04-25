Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 12,271 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 353,609 shares.The stock last traded at $12.75 and had previously closed at $13.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRCT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Cricut from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cricut from $20.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Cricut from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cricut presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion and a PE ratio of 19.92.

Cricut ( NASDAQ:CRCT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.14). Cricut had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The company had revenue of $387.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Cricut’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 42,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.88 per share, for a total transaction of $587,096.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 14,174,319 shares in the company, valued at $196,739,547.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,545,634 shares of company stock valued at $22,480,575.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cricut by 9,201.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,960,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,392 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cricut by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 545,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,052,000 after purchasing an additional 226,371 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cricut during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,625,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cricut by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 324,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,177,000 after purchasing an additional 128,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in Cricut during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,534,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

About Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT)

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

