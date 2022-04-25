Crown (NYSE:CCK) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.000-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.060. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Crown also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.000-$8.200 EPS.

CCK stock traded down $2.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $116.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,177,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,514. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.67. Crown has a fifty-two week low of $95.27 and a fifty-two week high of $130.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of -25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.09.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Crown had a positive return on equity of 37.44% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Crown will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Crown’s payout ratio is presently -18.97%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CCK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Crown from $136.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Crown from $143.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet cut Crown from a b+ rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Crown in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Crown from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $143.08.

In other news, Director John W. Conway sold 336 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $41,509.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total transaction of $702,425.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,706 shares of company stock worth $1,684,110. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Crown by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

