Crypto Sports Hits Market Capitalization of $322,497.84 (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 10.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One Crypto Sports coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000299 BTC on major exchanges. Crypto Sports has a total market cap of $322,497.84 and approximately $28.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto Sports Coin Profile

Crypto Sports is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

