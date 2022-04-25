CWC Energy Services (CVE:CWC) Stock Price Up 11.8%

CWC Energy Services Corp. (CVE:CWC – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 11.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. 125,440 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 213,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.21, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$145.09 million and a P/E ratio of 28.33.

CWC Energy Services (CVE:CWC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$33.69 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that CWC Energy Services Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Charles Nelson Apps sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.21, for a total value of C$31,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at C$519. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 354,000 shares of company stock worth $71,940.

CWC Energy Services Corp., a contract drilling and well servicing company, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Contract Drilling and Production Services. It also provides completion, maintenance, workover, and well decommissioning services; and equipment and related services.

