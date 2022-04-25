Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $15.00

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.00 and last traded at $15.53, with a volume of 287572 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.68.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Daikin Industries,Ltd. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $45.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.41.

Daikin Industries, Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products. The company's air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment products include room air-conditioning systems; air purifiers; heat-pump hot-water supply and room-heating systems; packaged air-conditioning systems; multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings; air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants; absorption refrigerators; freezers; water chillers; turbo refrigerator equipment; air-handling units; air filters; industrial dust collectors; marine-type container refrigeration; and refrigerating and freezing showcases.

