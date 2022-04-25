Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Downgraded to Market Perform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DANOY. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Danone from €51.00 ($54.84) to €56.00 ($60.22) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Danone from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Danone from €62.00 ($66.67) to €55.00 ($59.14) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Danone in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danone from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.60.

DANOY opened at $11.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.31. Danone has a one year low of $10.21 and a one year high of $15.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

