DAO Maker 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.14 Million (DAO)

DAO Maker (DAO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. DAO Maker has a total market capitalization of $184.15 million and $3.14 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DAO Maker has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. One DAO Maker coin can now be purchased for $2.63 or 0.00006673 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DAO Maker alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00044950 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,917.63 or 0.07390039 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000163 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00045334 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

DAO Maker Profile

DAO Maker’s genesis date was January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,956,232 coins and its circulating supply is 69,903,689 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

DAO Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAO Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAO Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAO Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.