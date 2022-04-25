Dash Price Tops $98.30 on Exchanges (DASH)

Dash (DASH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Dash has a total market cap of $1.05 billion and $193.63 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dash has traded 6% lower against the dollar. One Dash coin can now be purchased for about $98.30 or 0.00249297 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dash alerts:

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00010831 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004437 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000762 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00019244 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $247.87 or 0.00628657 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000045 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000135 BTC.

About Dash

Dash (CRYPTO:DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,690,976 coins. The official website for Dash is www.dash.org . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “

Dash is an open-source blockchain and cryptocurrency focused on offering a fast, cheap global payments network that is decentralized in nature. According to the project’s white paper, Dash seeks to improve upon Bitcoin (BTC) by providing stronger privacy and faster transactions.

Dash, whose name comes from “digital cash,” was launched in January 2014 as a fork of Litecoin (LTC). Since going live, Dash has grown to include features such as a two-tier network with incentivized nodes, including “masternodes,” and decentralized project governance; InstantSend, which allows for instantly settled payments; ChainLocks, which makes the Dash blockchain instantly immutable; and PrivateSend, which offers additional optional privacy for transactions.

“

Buying and Selling Dash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.