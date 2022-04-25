DAV Coin Trading Down 2% This Week (DAV)

DAV Coin (DAV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. DAV Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.43 million and $1,893.00 worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DAV Coin has traded down 2% against the dollar. One DAV Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GeoCoin (GEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Speed Star SPEED (SPEED) traded 26.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000035 BTC.

United Emirate Coin (UEC) traded 78.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000022 BTC.

OTO Protocol (OTO) traded 92.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000372 BTC.

BIXBCOIN (BIXB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00036800 BTC.

Va Na Su (VNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About DAV Coin

DAV is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin . The official website for DAV Coin is dav.network . DAV Coin’s official message board is medium.com/davnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

DAV Coin Coin Trading

