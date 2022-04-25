DECOIN (DTEP) Price Hits $0.14 on Top Exchanges

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One DECOIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000354 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DECOIN has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar. DECOIN has a market cap of $8.06 million and $49,566.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003606 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 208.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000657 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000117 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Millimeter (MM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000843 BTC.

DECOIN Profile

DTEP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 79,884,761 coins and its circulating supply is 56,707,652 coins. DECOIN’s official website is www.decoin.io . DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @decoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Established in 2017, DECOIN is a trading & exchange platform that values and shares its success with the cryptocurrency community. Built on an independent blockchain, the DECOIN team has developed and designed a next generation digital asset platform focused on providing maximum security & support for its users. The exchange was developed for both new traders, who will benefit from its ease of use, as well as experienced traders who can take advantage of its advanced trading features and charting tools. DECOIN has issued its own digital currency called DTEP, that is powered by an independent blockchain which incorporates a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm and is based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

DECOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DECOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DECOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

