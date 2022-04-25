DeHive (DHV) Price Up 28.5% This Week

DeHive (DHV) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. During the last week, DeHive has traded up 28.5% against the US dollar. One DeHive coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000458 BTC on exchanges. DeHive has a market cap of $152,689.42 and $155,454.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DeHive alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00044798 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,920.12 or 0.07407655 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000163 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00045879 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

DeHive Profile

DeHive’s total supply is 2,481,597 coins and its circulating supply is 844,859 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

Buying and Selling DeHive

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeHive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeHive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeHive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeHive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.